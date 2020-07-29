Alberta man charged after dog dragged behind B.C. woman's stolen SUV
Rylan Kinsey of Airdrie, Alta., faces theft and animal injury charges
An Alberta man has been charged with theft of a vehicle and causing injury to an animal after a woman in southeastern B.C. watched her dog being dragged away by her stolen SUV.
RCMP say the woman told investigators she left her Toyota Rav4 running with her dog inside on Monday when she went into a store in Windermere, B.C.
When she returned, the vehicle was gone, but a short time later she saw it drive past as the suspect pushed the dog out.
The dog's leash became caught. Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says police believe the husky-shepherd cross named Indy was dragged for about a block before the leash broke or he managed to slip free.
The dog's wounds required stitches and he has abrasions and lacerations but is expected to fully recover.
In addition to the theft and animal injury charges, 24-year-old Rylan Kinsey of Airdrie, Alta., is also accused of three counts of failing to comply with his release conditions.
