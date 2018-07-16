Lethbridge hockey player burned by campfire out of ICU, able to communicate
Ryan Vandervlis, 20, has been transferred to a Calgary burn unit
An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was seriously burned while hanging out at a backyard firepit is out of intensive care.
Family of Ryan Vandervlis say the Lethbridge Hurricanes player is fully alert and has been transferred to a Calgary hospital's burn unit.
He is able to whisper and communicate through texts.
The 20-year-old centre with the elite major junior team suffered burns to half his body last month.
- Lethbridge hockey player burned by campfire emerges from coma
- 'First day was tough': Lethbridge Hurricanes GM says players hurt in campfire accident are improving
He was with a group of young men who had gathered around a firepit as part of a pre-wedding celebration when a substance was placed in the fire.
Vandervlis has so far had five surgeries and will need more, but his family says he is expected to make a full recovery.
Two others were also burned but have since been released from hospital.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Pilot dies as ultra-light helicopter crashes southeast of Calgary
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.