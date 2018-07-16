Skip to Main Content
Lethbridge hockey player burned by campfire out of ICU, able to communicate

An Alberta player with the Western Hockey League who was seriously burned while hanging out at a backyard firepit is out of intensive care.

Ryan Vandervlis, 20, has been transferred to a Calgary burn unit

The Canadian Press ·
Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis was one of three teammates injured in a campfire incident. (@WHLHurricanes/Twitter)

Family of Ryan Vandervlis say the Lethbridge Hurricanes player is fully alert and has been transferred to a Calgary hospital's burn unit.

He is able to whisper and communicate through texts.

The 20-year-old centre with the elite major junior team suffered burns to half his body last month.

He was with a group of young men who had gathered around a firepit as part of a pre-wedding celebration when a substance was placed in the fire.

Vandervlis has so far had five surgeries and will need more, but his family says he is expected to make a full recovery.

Two others were also burned but have since been released from hospital.

