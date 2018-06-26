Lethbridge hockey player burned by campfire emerges from coma

A player with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes who was burned by a campfire earlier this month has emerged from a medically induced coma.

Ryan Vandervlis, a 20-year old centre with the elite major junior team, suffered severe burns to the front of his body.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for his family says he's recovering at Foothills hospital in Calgary where he's heavily sedated and faces months of recovery.

Lethbridge Hurricanes players Jordy Bellerive, left, and Ryan Vandervlis, right, and alumnus Matt Alfaro, centre, were injured June 15 by a campfire explosion in Bearspaw, Alta. (Lethbridge Hurricanes, University of Calgary, Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Two others — Jordy Bellerive, a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, and alumnus Matt Alfaro, who now plays for the University of Calgary Dinos — were also injured and are expected to recover.

They were among a group of 10 young men who had gathered at the family home of Hurricanes alumnus Tyler Wong as part of a pre-wedding celebration.

The three injured men were sharing a bench in front of the firepit when there was an explosion.