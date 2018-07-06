Ukrainian organization calls for ban on Russian liquor sales in Alberta

The Alberta chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC-APC) has called on the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) to ban the sale of Russian-made products, as the country's invasion of Ukraine entered into its third day on Saturday.

The UCC-APC said that purchasing Russian made liquor "directly supports Vladimir Putin's criminal regime."

In a statement released on Sunday, the AGLC said that it would no longer accept new stock of Russian-made products, and that it would not sell any current stock to retailers.

"This means retail liquor stores cannot purchase products currently in Alberta in the AGLC central warehouse."

Daniel Krys, a volunteer with UCC-APC said that snubbing Russian liquor is a small, concrete thing Albertans can do to show their support for Ukraine.

"We're hoping this [becomes] a three level boycott of Russian products, first with the AGLC, second the liquor stores themselves and thirdly consumers need to choose to not purchase Russian products."

Liquor stores in Ontario , Manitoba , the N.W.T. and Yukon have all announced that they will remove Russian products from their shelves.

A group of people waved Ukrainian flags and anti-Russia signs near Calgary's Municipal Building on Thursday after Russia began shelling its neighbouring country. (Ose Irete/CBC)

At a Ukrainian flag raising ceremony on Thursday at Calgary city hall, Premier Jason Kenney voiced his support for Ukraine and announced that the province would pledge millions to the Ukraine Canada Foundation to assist with humanitarian relief efforts.

Kenney also said that boycotting Russian liquor would be something his government would pursue.

"I can tell you that I've directed the AGLC to see if there's some way that we can remove Russian alcohol products from all of our shelves here in Alberta to see if there's any other way the government of Alberta can impede Russian exports commerce from this province."

Andrew Ferguson, owner of Kensington Wine Market, says he supports the intention behind the calls for the ban, but says he's concerned about who would be impacted most by the move.

For one thing, Ferguson noted that some of the targeted products may have already been paid for by importers, who could be Alberta or Canadian owned.

"Putting an onus on a small business to eat the cost of that product if they're selling it, that doesn't really seem fair."

Vodka is the most common Russian-made product found in liquor stores, says Ferguson, although he pointed out that he hasn't stocked it at his store for years.

"Do I think they should stop the importation of things made in Russia? 100 per cent, that's an effective policy. But pulling everything off the shelf that was already made in Russia, I guess the question would be who's gonna pay for that? It's probably not the Russian government."

UCC-APC president Orysia Boychuk said that Liquor Depot Canada and Wine and Beyond would both "be removing Russian-made products from their stores."

CBC Calgary has reached out to Alcanna — the owner of both retailers — for confirmation but has yet to receive a response.