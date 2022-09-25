Federal, provincial governments announce more rural internet funding

The federal and provincial governments want to lessen the digital divide experienced by people living in rural Alberta.

Both governments announced a new high-speed internet investment for rural Albertans Friday, kickstarting work that will bring more than 10,000 households high-speed internet access.

Up to $70.6 million of combined funding will help more than 50 rural communities, including Rimbey, Vulcan, and Siksika Nation.

Gudie Hutchings, the federal minister of rural economic development, said that includes more than 2,700 Indigenous households.

She added that this is an important step in connecting the country.

"Reliable internet is an equalizer for rural Canada. I look forward to the day we don't talk about the difference between rural and urban, we just talk about Canadians," she said.

This funding is part of an existing agreement between Alberta and Canada. Earlier this year both governments announced a partnership to invest up to $780 million to provide all Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with access to high-speed Internet.

Nearly 67 per cent of rural residents and 80 per cent of Indigenous communities in the province have no reliable access to internet according to the Alberta Government.

Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish said communities have been asking for faster internet for years, as "the digital divide grew even larger."

"Urban centres expanded internet coverage, while rural communities fell behind," Glubish said.

"Alberta is closer than ever to ensuring every student, every parent, every entrepreneur and every innovator can access the high-speed internet they need to thrive."

Heather Sweet, NDP agriculture and rural economic development critic, said access to high-speed, affordable internet is essential for building a more resilient rural economy and creating jobs.

But she thinks the announcement comes too late.

"Despite repeated promises for over a year to deliver funding, this comes too late to get shovels in the ground for this year's construction season and is only a portion of the amount required to provide universal access to high-speed internet," Sweet wrote in an emailed statement.

"This means hundreds of thousands of Albertans without access to high-speed internet will have to wait even longer."

Glubish said some projects will start in the fall, while others "might start" early next year.