Calgary police say man assaulted at northeast LRT station

Police say a man who was found unconscious at a Calgary LRT station early Friday morning was assaulted.

Police and EMS responded to a call to help an unconscious 36-year-old man at the Rundle LRT Station in northeast Calgary Friday, a police media release said.

Police say they believe the man was assaulted between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., but are still working to determine what happened.

Two men who police believed to be at the scene around that time were taken into custody. They were questioned and have since been released, police say.

The man had originally been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and is now in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers.