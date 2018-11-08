The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a kilometre-and-a-half-long freight train rolled away uncontrolled at the Canadian Pacific Railway's main headquarters in southeast Calgary.

Eighty freight cars rolled away slowly for a quarter of a kilometre Wednesday afternoon at the Alyth yard.

No one was hurt, and the train remained on the track as it was brought under control after it rolled away.

The TSB said most of the freight cars on the 9,500-tonne train were loaded, but none was carrying dangerous or explosive goods at the time.