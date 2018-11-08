Skip to Main Content
Uncontrolled 80-car Canadian Pacific train rolls a quarter kilometre through Calgary's inner city

Uncontrolled 80-car Canadian Pacific train rolls a quarter kilometre through Calgary's inner city

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a kilometre-and-a-half-long freight train rolled away uncontrolled at the Canadian Pacific Railway’s main headquarters in southeast Calgary.

Transportation Safety Board investigating 250-metre uncontrolled movement

CBC News ·
The Canadian Pacific Railway Alyth yard in Calgary is seen in a file photo. An 80-car freight train rolled away uncontrolled at the yard for a quarter of kilometre on Wednesday, the TSB says. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a kilometre-and-a-half-long freight train rolled away uncontrolled at the Canadian Pacific Railway's main headquarters in southeast Calgary.

Eighty freight cars rolled away slowly for a quarter of a kilometre Wednesday afternoon at the Alyth yard.

No one was hurt, and the train remained on the track as it was brought under control after it rolled away.

The TSB said most of the freight cars on the 9,500-tonne train were loaded, but none was carrying dangerous or explosive goods at the time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|