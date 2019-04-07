CBC Calgary wins 4 RTDNA awards for radio, social media, digital news coverage

CBC Calgary journalists received four awards for their work at the annual Radio, Television and Digital News Association prairie regional awards on Saturday night.

Known as the RTDNAs, the winners were announced during a gala in Saskatoon.

The Calgary Eyeopener's Elizabeth Withey was awarded for Continuing Coverage Radio (Ron Laidlaw) prairie for her series titled Faces of Fentanyl.

Digital writer Robson Fletcher won Excellence in Social Media - Digital for his two-minute video explainer titled Why does Alberta have a Separate Catholic School System?

Network producer and reporter Allison Dempster was awarded Excellence in Sound (Dick Smyth) Radio for her piece called Songbird Interrupted.

Business reporter Kyle Bakx and Radio-Canada reporter Geneviève Normand won the Diversity (Adrienne Clarkson) Digital award for their online feature Drawing a Line in the Oilsands.

The full list of winners can be found on the RTDNA's website.