Even cash-strapped Albertans should eye looming RRSP deadline, finance expert says

For some, it can be tough to decide how much, if any, to contribute to their registered retirement savings plan as the deadline approaches.

Personal finance expert Kelley Keehn says even the cash-strapped can consider saving for a future retirement.

In order to secure the tax benefit for the coming year, Canadians have until Friday to pay into the plan, known as an RRSP. They can fill it up to their allocated amount, and get a lower income tax bill, or even a tax refund, in return.

It's the country's best known tax shelter, and it's available to everyone. But many Canadians, and Albertans, are struggling to make ends meet.

Nearly half of Albertans were $200 or less away from financial insolvency, according to a January poll. Meanwhile, they're carrying the most consumer debt, excluding mortgages, in Canada, and trustees have said that people are making smaller payments on that than they have in the past.

A tax-free savings account may be a better bet for those who could need the money in a hurry, Keehn said, but even $50 a month would make a difference.

Keehn, who is the consumer advocate for the Financial Planning Standards Council, recommends people seek out the advice of a certified financial advisor or planner, or a non-profit credit counsellor, as well as credible online resources.

Here is part of her conversation with Calgary Eyeopener host David Gray, edited for length and clarity:

Q: Have RRSPs fallen out of fashion?

A: They have not but you do have to go in with all eyes open. You have to know what you're doing and here's why.

Because the reality is, so many Albertans are living paycheck to paycheck. They do not have adequate emergency savings. And I hear from so many people that they've had to dip into their RSP during their working years.

You get a nasty tax bill if you do that, and then you lose that RRSP room forever.

So it's great we're talking about this on Monday. There's still a number of days left.

You do not want to go into an RRSP if you're not sure that you can put those funds away and not touch them 'till retirement.

Q: Is a TFSA the better choice if you're someone who's thinking you might need access to that capital?

A: People are confused and our government hasn't helped because they called the TFSA a tax-free savings account. You look around, you see banks advertising a couple per cent and people say, "Forget it, it's not worth it."

The RSP and the TFSA, they are both tax shelters. You want to think of them like a garage. You still have to park cars in your garage. Those can be GICs at the bank account, mutual funds, stocks, bonds, you name it — lots of options.

So if you're in the TFSA garage, anything you buy within it grows tax free. You can take it out anytime. You're not going to get penalized.

If you're not really sure what to do with your money, you might need it for a gift for the kids or for emergency savings or start a business, whatever. A tax-free savings account is a good one for you.

But with the RRSP garage, you get that juicy tax deduction. Your money grows, tax deferred. So there's so many advantages there.

But now comes the confusion … do you pay down high interest rate credit card debt? Pay down on the mortgage?

This is where it underscores the importance of this time of year, getting a plan, reaching out to someone like a certified financial planner and crunching the numbers.

Q: Does it make a difference what age you are in terms of which vehicle you use?

A: It doesn't necessarily because there's no hard and fast rules. I mean, obviously we hear all the time, the younger you can invest, the more compound interest is working in your favor.

But the reality is, a lot of people don't have money when they're young. When they're going into an RRSP, you get more of a tax deduction if you're earning more income.

Not to worry if you don't use your RSP room. It just kind of hangs around waiting for you when you do have money. Same with your TFSA.

But obviously there are times, there are ages like when you're nearing retirement, when you're at those peak income earning years, it might make most sense to look at RRSPs at that time.

The big takeaway, David, if any of your listeners are cash-strapped but they have an employee benefits program, please look into that.

Call your human resources department, get your statement. Find out if you have a group RRSP and if you have employer-matching benefits that you're leaving on the table.

Because the reality is, people are leaving billions of dollars on the table. Maybe it might make sense in that situation to get an RRSP loan to ensure you're not losing what your employer is willing to give you for matching.

Just start with something.

When you get your notice of assessment — those blue forms from the government after you file your taxes — it shows you how much unused room you have. So then you can top it up in good years. It doesn't go away.

If you're unsure and you just can't make that decision this year, it's not like that room is lost. You've got it in the future waiting for you.