Rozsa Foundation offers grants to Calgary arts groups struggling amid pandemic

A Calgary charitable foundation is pumping $400,000 into helping arts organizations survive the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rozsa Foundation is taking applications from arts organizations in the Calgary area that are facing immediate financial pressures.

For organizations that have suffered cancellations due to the pandemic, the foundation is offering up to $10,000 and $20,000 grants, depending on the size of the arts group.

"We expect the demand to far outweigh the funds available, and so we encourage organizations to apply as soon as possible, as applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the available pool of funds is depleted," a release from the organization said.

"Additionally, while we recognize that funds are tight for all organizations right now, we respectfully ask that organizations approach this grant with the spirit of goodwill and only request assistance for what they need, so that we may support as many organizations as possible."

The foundation is also offering grants up to $15,000 to help arts groups get programming or activities online, which would help them reach their audiences.

It is now accepting applications and is promising a 72-hour approval process for successful applicants.