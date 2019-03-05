Rare display of 100-year-old royal wedding dress at Calgary Military Museum

The wedding dress of Princess Patricia, now on display at Calgary's military museum, is 100-years-old this year.

"The fact that it is 100-years-old and that our Princess Patricia, she wore it herself, it makes it very special for us," said collections manager Cpl. Andrew Mullett, adding that the frail dress is usually stored downstairs in the collections room, in an acid-free box.

"This wedding dress … is one of our prized possessions."

The dress is part of the collection of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry Museum.

The 100-year-old wedding dress of Princess Patricia, with its lace veil, a cloth-of-silver train and silver wire embroidery, is on display at Calgary's military museum until March 30.

"So this royal wedding dress was gifted to us by Lady Sultan Flora Frazier, who was Princess Patricia's daughter in law," said Mullet. "This is the only royal wedding dress that's not in the United Kingdom."

Princess Patricia was married in the dress on Feb. 27, 1919, in Westminster Abbey.

"So she married for love and the reason why I say married for love is because as a royal, in a lot of cases your husbands or wives are selected for you," Mullet said. "And in this case Princess Patricia said 'No, I'm going to marry this man,' and she relinquished her royal status and became known as Lady Patricia Ramsey."

Patricia was born in England but arrived in Canada with her parents when her father, the Duke of Connaught, was appointed governor general in 1911. She often accompanied her father on social engagements and tours, even attending the first Calgary Stampede. Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry took her name and she lived in Canada until 1916.

"In our hearts," Mullet said, "She'll always be Princess Patricia to us."

Princess Patricia's wedding dress features an embroidered motif of lilies, and silver wire embroidery.

The wedding dress has been on display once before, in 2006. Mullet said it probably won't go out for public viewing "for a long, long time again."

The ensemble, which features a lace veil, a cloth-of-silver train and silver wire embroidery, is on display until March 30.