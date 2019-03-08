Rosscarrock School faces closure as enrolment shrinks

The Calgary Board of Education is debating closing a southwest Calgary elementary school because of dwindling enrolment.

The CBE says the school has only 109 children enrolled, compared with its capacity of 400 students. Next year's Grade 2 class is expected to have just seven students.

Officials say fewer students attending a school means less funding — and therefore reduced learning opportunities, such as a music program.

The board held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the school's future.

The board says if Rosscarrock School closes, students could attend schools in the nearby communities of Glendale or Wildwood.

Christine Reynolds, who runs a pre-school and after-school program out of Rosscarrock School, says parents are worried and upset.

"They would either have to cross Bow Trail or 17th on their own, and [the board] claims it's within walking distance, which is 2.2 kilometres," she told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"However, with the weather that we've had, 2.2 kilometres is a long distance," she said, noting the wind chill can dip to –30.

"If parents walk their children to school, they often have younger children, and it's just, you know, it's just not feasible."

The CBE passed a resolution on Feb. 5 to proceed with a consideration of closure of Rosscarrock School in accordance with the provincial Closure of Schools Regulation.

The board says it expects to make a decision within the current school year.

Reynolds says closing the school could be short-sighted, given that there is so much redevelopment and densification going on in the area around Westbrook and the LRT station.

"The population of young families will definitely increase," she said.