Rosscarrock School saved from closure in 4-3 vote

Calgary Board of Education trustees have voted to keep Rosscarrock School open for at least another year.

The CBE passed a resolution in February to consider closing the elementary school because of low enrolment.

But in a tight 4-3 vote, trustees voted Tuesday to keep Rosscarrock open for the fall.

"Closure of a school is a very emotional process, I mean, parents and students are very invested in their schools," said CBC board chair Trina Hurdman.

"And when trustees hear those stories, we internalize those stories as well. I mean, we're parents, grandparents ourselves, and we empathize with the community. No one wants to ever be in this situation."

The school has a capacity for 400 students, but its current enrolment hovers just above 100.

Hurdman says if enrolment doesn't pick up, the board will be faced with this decision again in the coming years.