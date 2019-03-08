Rosscarrock School saved from closure in 4-3 vote
Just over 100 students attend southwest Calgary school with capacity for 400
Calgary Board of Education trustees have voted to keep Rosscarrock School open for at least another year.
The CBE passed a resolution in February to consider closing the elementary school because of low enrolment.
But in a tight 4-3 vote, trustees voted Tuesday to keep Rosscarrock open for the fall.
"Closure of a school is a very emotional process, I mean, parents and students are very invested in their schools," said CBC board chair Trina Hurdman.
"And when trustees hear those stories, we internalize those stories as well. I mean, we're parents, grandparents ourselves, and we empathize with the community. No one wants to ever be in this situation."
The school has a capacity for 400 students, but its current enrolment hovers just above 100.
Hurdman says if enrolment doesn't pick up, the board will be faced with this decision again in the coming years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.