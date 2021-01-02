Conservative MP has travelled to California twice since March for 'essential house maintenance'
Opposition MP and former Alberta health minister travelled once during current parliamentary break
Calgary-Signal Hill Conservative MP Ron Liepert travelled twice to Palm Desert, Calif., since March, his office confirmed Saturday, so he could deal with "essential house maintenance issues."
Liepert, who was Alberta's health and wellness minister under Premier Ed Stelmach, owns a home in the city, which is located in the Coachella Valley.
A spokesperson in Liepert's office said Liepert has travelled twice since March, including during the current parliamentary recess.
"There has been no non-essential travel, and he has complied with all public health guidance, including the Alberta border testing program, each time he has travelled," the spokesperson said in an email.
The spokesperson did not immediately return a request from CBC News inquiring what specific maintenance Liepert had to resolve at his Palm Desert home.
Global Affairs Canada advised Canadians against non-essential travel outside the country until further notice. Alberta also advises against non-essential travel on its travel restrictions page.
International travellers must isolate for 14 days after they return to Alberta unless they participate in the international border testing pilot.
Latest politician who travelled despite direction
Liepert is the second MP revealed to have travelled amid calls by officials for Canadians to stay home during the pandemic.
On Jan. 1, the NDP removed MP Niki Ashton from her critic roles after she admitted she travelled to Greece to see an ill relative, not informing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh beforehand, according to the party.
"While we are sympathetic to Ms. Ashton's situation and understand her need to be with her family, millions of Canadians are following public health guidelines, even when it made it impossible for them to visit sick or aging relatives," read a statement from the NDP.
WATCH | NDP MP removed from critic roles over travel to Greece:
Various provincial politicians have also come under fire for taking trips and vacations while under strict lockdown measures, including Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips, who resigned, and Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard.
During his time as Alberta's health minister, Liepert faced criticism over his handling of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, with critics intimating that he mishandled the province's immunization program.
CBC News has reached out to the Conservative Party for comment.
With files from Charles Rusnell
