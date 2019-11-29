Scooter share company speaks out after increase in theft, vandalism

Approximately two to three Roll scooters are disappearing off Calgary's streets every day over the last couple of weeks.

The company is working closely with police to find those ripping off scooters.

Chief communications officer Arda Erturk says it's a costly problem for Roll and taking resources away from operations.

"I specifically talked with the chief of police and the deputy chief; they both helped us with the investigation," he said.

"As a company, we take vandalism very seriously."

Scooters stop working if they disappear

And those scooting off with the company's property don't get far. There are several tracking devices embedded inside Roll scooters.

"Some people are trying to steal the scooters but we have several tracking sensors so we can track those scooters every time," Erturk said. "When they try to alter or change some of the things on the scooter it doesn't function ... when they realize that, they actually leave the scooter."

When Roll gets its scooters back they are often damaged.

Investigation ongoing

Investigators with CPS confirmed between July 20 to 31 approximately 25 roll scooters were stolen from the 1600 block of 16th Avenue S.W.

According to a statement from Calgary police, the investigation is ongoing. Officers ask the public to report any suspicious activity — like someone tampering with a scooter, or scooters spotted in suspicious circumstances or locations.

"There may be multiple people or maybe just one person doing it," Erturk said."But I believe we're almost done with the investigation."

Other companies not seeing an increase

Other companies have not noted an increase. Theft and vandalism come with the territory in the ride-share world. Both Bird and Lime told CBC News their numbers are in line with last summer's figures.

This is Roll's first year operating in Calgary. Erturk said last summer they had scooters in Kelowna — where theft wasn't nearly as rampant.