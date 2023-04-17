Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary

Rogers to move around 300 overseas Shaw call centre jobs to Western Canada

Rogers Communications said Monday it will relocate hundreds of call centre jobs based overseas to Western Canada after completing its $26-billion acquisition.

Company says positions will be located in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba

The Canadian Press ·
Close-up of a hand holding two cellphones that clearly display the Rogers and Shaw Communications names and logos.
Following its acquisition of Shaw earlier this month, Rogers is now focusing on moving hundreds of international customer-focused roles to Western Canada. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Rogers Communications Inc. announced Monday it will relocate around 300 Shaw call centre jobs based overseas to Canada after completing its $26-billion acquisition of the carrier earlier this month.

The positions will be located in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba, where Rogers has pledged to boost the number of "customer-facing" jobs.

As part of a set of conditions Ottawa attached to its approval of the merger with Shaw Communications Inc., Rogers must create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada.

All Rogers customer service positions have been based in Canada since 2020, when it announced it transitioned 150 remaining foreign call centre jobs to Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Rogers said that makes it the only national carrier committed to having its entire call centre team located within the country, which also extends to its Fido and Chatr brands.

Rivals Bell and Telus both partly rely on call centres located in foreign countries.

Rogers has said it also plans to hire 1,000 additional customer service representatives across Canada.

"As a proud Canadian company, we're committed to investing in Canada," said Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri.

"Bringing these jobs to Canada means all of our customers will be served by a team with deep knowledge of our products and services and roots in the communities where they live and work."

The company said it plans to transition all overseas Shaw jobs by the end of September, with the first of those call centre positions in place by Canada Day.

Earlier this month, Staffieri also said Rogers would prioritize the creation of digital and technology positions focused on "building networks" in Western Canada.

The deal set out that Rogers must create those positions within five years and maintain them for at least a decade.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now