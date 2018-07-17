Calgary police chief to retire in January after 32 years in service

Calgary's police chief has announced that he plans to retire in 2019.

Roger Chaffin announced Tuesday that his last day — after 32 years with the service — will be Jan. 6, 2019.

"When I accepted the position three years ago, it was with a goal to provide long-term resiliency through modernization and an evolved model of policing," said Chaffin in a release.

"In my remaining months, I will continue to lead the service comfortable in the knowledge that our path is one with opportunity, accountability and integrity for many years to come."

The Calgary Police Commission said it will start the hiring process for a new chief by creating a search committee of commission members on July 31.

"Chief Chaffin set the Calgary Police Service on a course to become a modern police service that reflects the values and characteristics of our community," said Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen in a statement.

"The direction he took CPS fills us with optimism about the achievements we will see over the coming years. We wish him the best in his retirement."

Roger Chaffin receiving the Order of Merit of the Police Forces from Governor General David Johnston in 2015. (Governor General of Canada)

Chaffin previously served as deputy chief for five years before taking over from Rick Hanson in 2015. He's a recipient of the Order of Merit for Police Forces, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and a number of other honours.

He has tackled a number of issues in his three years as chief, from responding to an increase in gun violence, to pushing for a focus on diversity in hiring.

Chaffin was in charge in 2016 when a workplace review from 2013 surfaced — dating back to when former chief Hanson was in charge — that brought forward serious allegations of workplace toxicity, bullying and harassment from inside the service.

He instituted a whistle-blowing program and oversaw an overhaul of the company's HR system, but faced some criticism that it wasn't enough to tackle systemic issues within the force.

In recent months, Chaffin told CBC News that he was open to exploring the idea of decriminalizing small-scale drug possession for users — a position that would have been unthinkable when he first joined the service in 1986.

Here is Chaffin's statement in full:

"It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my retirement as chief constable of the Calgary Police Service. Considerable deliberation has gone into making this decision, but for personal reasons, I know it is the right time for me to retire after 32 years of service.

The decision is not based on any particular event or issue, but is made with the best interests of the service and Calgarians front of mind.

When I accepted the position three years ago, it was with a goal to provide long-term resiliency through modernization and an evolved model of policing. With HR and financial reforms well underway, work being done to implement strategies and recommendations from Justice Wittmann's use-of-force report, and a solid four-year business plan, the service is best placed for ongoing opportunities to thrive.

I know this important work will continue as we strive to create a service that is positioned to support the needs of the community and our members. In my remaining months, I will continue to lead the service comfortable in the knowledge that our path is one with opportunity, accountability and integrity for many years to come.

I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank the commission for giving me the opportunity to lead such an incredible organization and for the support they have afforded me over the years. I also want to thank everyone at CPS who has made working here such a pleasure — being part of CPS in not just a career, it is like being part of a family.

As importantly, I wish to thank the citizens of Calgary. We have said for many years that creating a safe and healthy environment in a city the size of Calgary is not just a policing issue. It is an issue that can only be addressed when we all work together toward that common goal. We are reliant on the community we proudly serve — thank you."