New
Former Rocky View school district employee charged in $150,000 computer theft
A man in Airdrie, Alta., has been charged after $150,000 in school computers were stolen from the Rocky View school district.
Andrew Hendrycks faces charges for allegedly selling Apple computers to outside parties
A man in Airdrie, Alta., has been charged after $150,000 in school computers were stolen from the Rocky View school district.
Andrew Hendrycks, 48, a former employee of the school district, faces one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.
"Based on an independent forensic audit undertaken by Rocky View Schools, investigation revealed that an employee of the school jurisdiction was taking Apple computers and selling them to third parties for his own personal gains," reads an RCMP news release.
This resulted in over $150,000 in loss to the largely rural school district that borders Calgary, Mounties said.
Hendrycks is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Why is Calgary ground zero for the flu in Alberta — again?
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | RCMP allowed Conservative MP to host news conference 'without proper consideration'
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance