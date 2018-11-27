Former Rocky View school district employee charged in $150,000 computer theft

A man in Airdrie, Alta., has been charged after $150,000 in school computers were stolen from the Rocky View school district.

Andrew Hendrycks, 48, a former employee of the school district, faces one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

"Based on an independent forensic audit undertaken by Rocky View Schools, investigation revealed that an employee of the school jurisdiction was taking Apple computers and selling them to third parties for his own personal gains," reads an RCMP news release.

This resulted in over $150,000 in loss to the largely rural school district that borders Calgary, Mounties said.

Hendrycks is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.