27 dogs rescued from northern Sask. up for adoption in Calgary

A Calgary non-profit is looking for forever homes for 27 homeless dogs rescued from the cold in remote, northern Saskatchewan communities.

Rory O'Neill of Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue says two Good Samaritans collected the dogs on Saturday, driving all day Sunday with a horse trailer filled with straw, blankets and dog crates (and a few dogs riding up front in the truck, too).

Dogs curl up for warmth in a remote part of northern Saskatchewan. The dogs were rescued and brought to Calgary, and are in good health. (Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue)

"It's just so freezing up there … they all curl up in piles to try to stay warm in the snow, and it's frigid. They can't even walk with the snow so cold on their paws," O'Neill said.

"They're excited to get out of where they were. It's misery."

O'Neill said other than being cold and thirsty, the dogs were in extremely healthy condition. And, a few more will soon be joining the group — three of the dogs are pregnant.

Most of the dogs are being fostered in and around Calgary, and Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue is also accepting adoption applications for the dogs to find permanent homes.

O'Neill said right now the volunteer-run organization is accepting donations through GoFundMe, as it hopes to open a rescue centre in Calgary to accept more groups of dogs from isolated communities.