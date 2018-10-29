Former Homeless Foundation board member accused of sexually assaulting teen faces 4th set of charges

Former Calgary Homeless Foundation board member Robin Wortman, who is facing a trial on sexual assault and child pornography charges, is in trouble again.

On Monday, just before Wortman was sentenced to 90 days in jail for breaching his bail conditions, he made his first court appearance on three new charges.

Wortman is again accused of breaching court-imposed conditions as well as obstruction of justice while at the Calgary Remand Centre. A trial date has been set for January 2019 by defence lawyer Jim Lutz and prosecutor Donna Spaner.

In delivering his sentencing decision Monday morning, Judge Mark Tyndale said Wortman "chose simply to ignore" the rules when he was on bail last year.

In 2017, Wortman was acquitted of sexually assaulting a homeless teen though the judge said she did not believe him.

During his testimony, Wortman — who lived across the street from a shelter for homeless youth — admitted he had bought and smoked crystal meth with underage teens at his apartment.

Six months after he was acquitted and while on bail awaiting a second sexual assault trial, Wortman was arrested after he attended the Metis Nation of Alberta's AGM dinner and dance where children were present. At that time, police discovered he was in the middle of planning an event for Metis families.

Wortman also used the computer lab at the Salvation Army Centre of Hope and owned a cellphone — all violations of his release conditions.

2 trials in 2019

During his breach trial, Tyndale heard evidence that Wortman had been trying to find loopholes and grey areas in interpreting his bail conditions.

Wortman displayed a "cavalier attitude toward complying with his conditions," said Tyndale in finding Wortman guilty.

He has been in custody since his arrest on March 1, 2018.

In March 2019, Wortman will be tried on nine other charges, which include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, drug trafficking and child pornography.