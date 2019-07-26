Mysterious signs saying 'Great job,' 'You are loved' please and perplex Calgarians
Positive messages not promoting any business or organization
Calgarians may have noticed some little red signs popping up around the city with inspirational messages such as "Great Job," "You Are Loved" or "Thanks For Being You."
The mysterious signs — in bold, white lettering against a red background — started appearing along roadways a few weeks ago.
Some passersby told CBC News they're a nice distraction.
"It just gives you a little boost as you walk by," said Sarah Dahlseide.
"Especially here in this economy, it's nice to know people are thinking of you," added Lesley Thomas.
No one seems to know who's putting up the signs, but marketing expert Crystal DeCnodder doubts it's a marketing campaign.
"There's no 'visit our website,' there's no app mention, there's no crazy hashtag," she said.
"The messages are all positive but not linked to one key word that would indicate a guerrilla marketing campaign," she said.
Rather, DeCnodder believes it's a type of interactive public art, or perhaps a community group trying to spread a positive message.
- If you know who's behind the sign campaign — or have your suspicions — email CBC News at calgarynewstips@cbc.ca.
With files from Colleen Underwood
