Calgary drivers must give cyclists 1-metre clearance when passing, starting next month

A new bylaw set to take effect at the start of next month makes it mandatory for motorists to leave a one-metre gap as they pass cyclists on Calgary roadways.

The safe passing distance widens to 1.5 metres when the speed limit is over 60 km/h, the city said in a release.

In order to pass someone riding a bicycle, drivers will be legally permitted to cross a solid yellow line when it's safe to do so.

Failure to obey the bylaw can lead to a fine of up to $203.

Cyclists are also required to ride as close to the side of the road as is safe.

The changes are in line with regulations in most Canadian provinces and the United States, the city says.

Several other changes to Calgary's transportation bylaws have recently come into effect, including: