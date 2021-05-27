Man charged in road rage incident as Calgary police investigate whether it was hate-motivated

A Palestinian refugee who moved to Canada to escape what he felt was a racist environment in the U.S. says he's shaken after a road rage altercation on Wednesday that led police to charge a man and investigate whether the altercation was hate-motivated.

The incident, captured on video, took place on Wednesday around 5:20 p.m. when a man was driving his car on Bow Trail, near 24th Street S.W.

According to police, a man driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck began tailgating the car and honking.

The man in the car, Tamer Abu Hassira, applied his brakes and the driver of the truck got in front of him and came to a stop on the roadway, police said.

The man in the truck got out yelling and banged his fist against the car before returning to his vehicle and reversing so that he was behind the man in the car.

He then drove in front of the car again, stopped, got out and began yelling "profanity, vague threats and derogatory comments," while banging on the car window, police said in a news release on Thursday.

"The man then called the car driver a 'terrorist' and stated he had a picture of 'Allah and Muhammad' in his truck, before ripping the windshield wiper off the car," police said.

"The suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away."

Hassira says he moved to Calgary to escape racism in Texas

Hassira told CBC News he moved to Canada to escape racism he experienced in the United States after moving to Houston in 2017 as a Palestinian refugee from the Gaza Strip.

He said he's extremely shaken up by the road rage incident.

Tamer Abu Hassira, who moved to North America as a Palestinian refugee from the Gaza Strip, said the road rage incident has left him shaken and worried about safety for himself and his children. (Submitted by Tamer Abu Hassira)

"It's very, very sad for me," he said.

Hassira said he's worried about his children and for his own safety.

"I cannot leave my home, because I don't know what happened for me if I go outside my home," he said.

Police say they arrived on scene after the incident on Wednesday, reviewed the video evidence captured by the victim and were quickly able to identify the owner of the truck, who was arrested at his home.

Police probe whether 'hate-motivated bias contributed'

Police have charged Alex John Hudson, 27, of Calgary, with mischief to a motor vehicle.

They say while it appears the altercation began as a road rage incident, they are investigating whether "hate-motivated bias contributed to the ongoing interaction."

"Incidents where a person is targeted for their race or culture have a significant impact on not only the victim, but the broader community, as it can impact their sense of safety," Senior Const. Craig Collins, hate crimes co-ordinator with the Calgary Police Service, said in a news release.

"We take these concerns very seriously and work with our various cultural and racialized communities to offer support while the investigative process is underway."

If the suspect is found guilty, a judge can then determine whether hate was a motivating factor, which can add to a person's sentence.