8 car collision closes stretch of road in northwest Calgary
East and westbound lanes of 144th Avenue N.W. are closed between 69th and 85th street
A stretch of road in northwest Calgary is closed due to an eight car collision during Thursday's snowstorm.
The east and westbound lanes of 144th Avenue N.W. are closed between 69th and 85th street, Calgary police say.
Detective Shawn Rupchan said EMS received a call around 7:30 p.m., for a report of a two vehicle motor collision.
"That was switched over to a short time later to end up being three vehicles," he said. "No injuries, but by the end there were eight vehicles involved and the cause was due to slippery road conditions."
He said there have been reports of accidents throughout the city, and advises people to drive according to the conditions.
