Road Ahead 2021: What the heck is going on? A public forum

Feel like things are in turmoil right now in Alberta? Like politics, public health conversations and everyday life are all over the place? Have a thought you'd like to share?

Join us this Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m. for a CBC Calgary special online forum.

We're calling it Road Ahead 2021: What the heck is going on? We'll be on CBC Calgary's Facebook, Twitter and website. Just click and join the conversation.

Kathleen Petty, host of CBC Calgary's West of Centre podcast, will gather a panel of experts and commentators to explore the current upheavals in Alberta society and politics from protest rodeos to vaccine debates, political infighting to populism and even everyday exhaustion.

We hunt for root causes, and see how our recent CBC polling data can shed some light on the situation. Is it just COVID? Or is something else going on? And we'll try to figure out where, as a province, we go from here.

So, we want to hear from you.

It will be a conversation of big opinions and deep insights with pollster and political commentator Janet Brown, Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt, University of Calgary political scientist Melanee Thomas, data scientist John Santos and journalist and political commentator Jen Gerson.

Add your questions, comments and concerns to the comments below to help fire the debate.