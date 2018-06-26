Rivers reopen to boating, recreation after weekend rain

Boating advisories issued for the Bow and Elbow rivers following heavy rains on the weekend have been lifted.

The Calgary Fire Department says the flow rate on the Bow has stabilized and conditions have improved since the boating advisory was issued on June 23. The CFD says it is now safe to resume normal activities on the river.

Advisories are issued when flows exceed 280 cubic metres per second, and are common during the spring and summer runoff season when melting snow and debris can create dangerous conditions.

All river users are still reminded to use caution when on the river.