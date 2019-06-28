Calgarians allowed to boat on Bow and Elbow rivers in time for long weekend
But there's still a need to be cautious, city says
City officials have lifted a boating advisory for the Bow and Elbow rivers in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
The city had issued an advisory on June 20, warning of higher flow rates than the rivers have seen all year.
Now, Calgarians can resume normal activities on both rivers, the city says. Underpasses that were closed during that advisory have reopened.
And despite Thursday evening's thunderstorm, there's currently no risk of river flooding — although the city does say floods can happen at any time with little warning.
City officials are also advising to use caution in and around Harvie Passage, where the upstream boom is out of place.
The city says it's posted signs to notify waterway users and encourage them to use the portage on the right of the river to exit, as the water channels have changed.
Glenmore Reservoir is still closed but will reopen for recreational use on Saturday.
"As always, Calgarians are reminded to use caution and be prepared for anything on the water," a city release said on Friday.
The city reminded Calgarians to wear life-jackets and avoid tying watercraft together or drinking or consuming cannabis while out on the river.
