Stay off the rivers and reservoir because of 'dangerous' conditions, city warns

City officials are asking Calgarians not to go boating on the Bow and Elbow rivers after the province issued high streamflow advisories on Thursday.

"The expected flow rates will be higher than we've seen all year," said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke in a release.

"Runoff from rainfall and melting snow in the mountains is causing cold water temperatures, increased floating debris and high turbidity in both rivers, which makes for very poor visibility and dangerous conditions."

The city is advising everyone to stay off both rivers until conditions return to normal.

The Glenmore Reservoir is also closed for recreational use.

Widespread overbank flooding is not anticipated, the city says.