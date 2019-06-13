Richmond Green golf course to close after 2019 season

After several decades, 2019 will be the final season for a southwest Calgary golf course.

Council voted in favour of closing the Richmond Green golf course on Monday evening, with only Mayor Naheed Nenshi opposing the motion.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart said while closing a golf course might not align with her personal opinion, she realized it was financially unsustainable.

"Most of us here are golfers so we appreciate that value," she said, but pointed to the $150,000 it is costing the city each year to keep open.

"It's our lowest visited golf course, it's probably our poorest performer financially," said Greg Steinrath with Calgary's recreation department.

Nenshi said he wasn't opposed to the closure, but thought it was too soon — saying he'd rather wait to see if another golf course that could be better repurposed is closed.

"We can't redevelop this land because there's water infrastructure underneath," said the mayor.

"I think it's too early. I would much prefer to wait even if it means we keep this thing open for one more year."

But, Steinrath said that while most of the land can't be built on due to underground water utilities, portions of it could be suitable for redevelopment.

For golfers who are going to miss the par three, nine hole public course, there are two other courses nearby in the city's southwest — Lakeview and Shaganappi.

The city is also looking at the future of its other courses.

"I'm sad it's closing but it was the right thing to do," said Coun. Ward Sutherland.