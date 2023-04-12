Man may seek bail after being accused of drugging, raping Calgary sex trade workers

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

The Alberta man accused of sexual violence against women who work in the sex trade appeared in a Calgary courtroom Wednesday as his lawyer indicated she needs to discuss the issue of bail with her client.

Richard Mantha is accused of targeting women who were on a stroll in the city's southeast. Police said the 59-year-old used a knife and a gun during his alleged crimes.

Mantha faces 16 charges connected to three alleged victims. According to police, the women were picked up, drugged and taken to a rural property, where they were sexually assaulted, some of them beaten.

The charges were laid in connection with a five-day search of a rural acreage east of the city where Mantha lived and rented shop space.

On Wednesday, Mantha appeared briefly over closed-circuit television as defence lawyer Kim Arial put the case over to Friday as she awaits disclosure from the prosecution and police.

Arial said she needs to speak with Mantha about the issue of bail but the telephones at the Calgary Remand Centre haven't been working.

When Justice Anne Brown explained the next steps to Mantha, he responded, "OK, thank you, ma'am. Bless you."

He then thanked his lawyer in French.

Police set up a tent while collecting evidence from the rural property where Mantha has been living. (Tom Ross/CBC)

Mantha faced his first set of sexual assault charges last summer following a Strathmore RCMP investigation. Warrants were issued after he failed to show up for a court appearance last month.

In the meantime, Calgary police were investigating crimes related to sex trade workers in the city.

After liaising with RCMP, Mantha was arrested again and 13 new charges were laid — some involving the original victim, others connected to alleged offences against two other women.

Calgary police have released the first search scene. Supt. Cliff O'Brien says the investigation continues.

Police are also looking into previous missing persons cases.