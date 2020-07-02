Transportation Minister Ric McIver bids adieu to 4-decade-old moustache for charity
Big ‘Stache-Off raised more than $400,000 for Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta
For the past 45 years, Ric McIver's moustache has had a target on it.
Charities across the province would ask McIver, Alberta's transportation minister, if he might shave his facial hair to raise money.
But according to McIver's wife, Christine, it was a nonstarter.
"He always says, 'Nope, my wife has the bounty on my moustache,'" said Christine, founder of Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. "Well, we decided that the bounty would actually have a home this year."
Today, McIver finally went under the razor to raise money for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. The event, called the Big 'Stache-Off, raised more than $400,000.
"It just seemed like the right time. COVID-19 is here, and the [Kids Cancer Care Foundation] fundraising is down in the neighbourhood of 80 per cent," McIver said.
"This seemed like an idea that might help when help was most needed."
McIver was joined by Kristopher Perraton, who shaved his 12-year-old handlebar moustache. Perraton's father Jack, who died in 2012 of cancer, previous chaired the board of directors of the foundation.
Like most non-profits, Christine said Kids Cancer Care Foundation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money raised on Wednesday will help to keep the lights on in the months to come, she said.
As for McIver? Christine said she likes the look.
"He looks 10 to 15 years younger," she said.
Who is this man and what has he done with <a href="https://twitter.com/RicMcIver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RicMcIver</a>?<br><br>Congratulations to Ric and Kristopher Perraton who jointly raised more than $400,000 for <a href="https://twitter.com/KidsCancerCare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KidsCancerCare</a> by shaving their staches.<br><br>In Ric’s case, his upper lip had not seen the light of day in nearly half a century! <a href="https://t.co/2eCuEBClO9">pic.twitter.com/2eCuEBClO9</a>—@jkenney
McIver has had to deal with a flurry of comments and jokes from his family in Ontario.
"I'm not used to it yet, it doesn't look like myself," he said. "As expected, everyone's having some fun at my expense. But that's part of the fun."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.