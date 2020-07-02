Skip to Main Content
Transportation Minister Ric McIver bids adieu to 4-decade-old moustache for charity
Calgary·New

Transportation Minister Ric McIver bids adieu to 4-decade-old moustache for charity

For the past 45 years, Ric McIver's moustache has had a target on it.

Big ‘Stache-Off raised more than $400,000 for Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta

CBC News ·
The before and after of Ric McIver's moustache. McIver shaved off his 'stache for a fundraising event called the Big ‘Stache Off, held Wednesday to raise money for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. (CBC News/Christine McIver)

Charities across the province would ask McIver, Alberta's transportation minister, if he might shave his facial hair to raise money. 

But according to McIver's wife, Christine, it was a nonstarter.

"He always says, 'Nope, my wife has the bounty on my moustache,'" said Christine, founder of Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. "Well, we decided that the bounty would actually have a home this year."

Today, McIver finally went under the razor to raise money for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta. The event, called the Big 'Stache-Off, raised more than $400,000.

"It just seemed like the right time. COVID-19 is here, and the [Kids Cancer Care Foundation] fundraising is down in the neighbourhood of 80 per cent," McIver said. 

"This seemed like an idea that might help when help was most needed."

McIver was joined by Kristopher Perraton, who shaved his 12-year-old handlebar moustache. Perraton's father Jack, who died in 2012 of cancer, previous chaired the board of directors of the foundation.

Kristopher Perraton shaved his handlebar moustache on Wednesday to raise money for the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta (Christine McIver)

Like most non-profits, Christine said Kids Cancer Care Foundation has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money raised on Wednesday will help to keep the lights on in the months to come, she said.

As for McIver? Christine said she likes the look.

"He looks 10 to 15 years younger," she said.

McIver has had to deal with a flurry of comments and jokes from his family in Ontario.

"I'm not used to it yet, it doesn't look like myself," he said. "As expected, everyone's having some fun at my expense. But that's part of the fun."

