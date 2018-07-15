Infant, toddler among 10 pulled from Ghost Lake Reservoir after boat capsizes

Ten people were rescued from Ghost Lake west of Calgary Saturday night after spending more than an hour in the cold water when their boat capsized.

RCMP were called at around 9:45 p.m. for a boat that was sinking in the lake. A Good Samaritan pointed an officer to the capsized boat, and lent their own boat out to reach them.

Everyone on board the sinking boat ended up in the reservoir including a baby, a toddler and a 15-year-old girl who was unresponsive, police said in a media release.

All 10 people were rescued, but the teenage girl had to be revived by an RCMP officer using chest compressions.

The group may have spent 60 to 90 minutes in the water before being rescued, Stuart Brideaux with Calgary's Emergency Medical Services said Sunday.

Five taken to hospital

Five of the boaters were taken to Alberta Children's Hospital, including the girl, a school-aged boy, a toddler, an infant and an adult for supervision, he said. They were considered to be in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The other five adults were treated on scene for mild exposure and hypothermia and released.

The rescue required many first responders from southern Alberta, Brideaux said. EMS units from Nakota, Cochrane, Banff, Kananakis and Canmore attended, plus there was supervisory support from the city. RCMP, Cochrane fire rescue and conservation officers were also involved.

Three boats were needed to move the group to shore, Brideaux said.

A new boat launch opened at Ghost Lake last week, opening boating season for the Ghost Reservoir Provincial Recreation Area.

The man-made reservoir is less than an hour's drive west of Calgary, and is a popular destination for campers and boaters. There are roughly 100 property owners in the Summer Village of Ghost Lake.