Repsol Canada sheds 30% of its workforce
Spanish energy company Repsol Canada says it has laid off approximately 30 per cent of its Canadian staff, all in Alberta.
Spanish energy company says all those affected worked in three Alberta offices
Spanish energy company Repsol Canada says it has laid off approximately 30 per cent of its Canadian staff.
All the layoffs took place in Alberta.
"Repsol is constantly evaluating our activity and organization to drive continuous improvement and ensure the long-term sustainability of our business," reads a statement from the company.
"This process has resulted in a reduction of our workforce in the Calgary, Chauvin and Edson offices. The new structure is simplified and standardized to be more efficient and to deliver on our short- and longer-term objectives."
The company would not confirm how many employees were laid off.
