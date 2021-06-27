From anxiety to elation, mental health experts say reopening brings mixed feelings in Alberta

On July 1, some Albertans will be eagerly setting out plates for dinner parties, heading to the nightclub or resuming plans for large, indoor weddings.

But Robbie Babins-Wagner said as the province prepares to lift nearly all public health restrictions, clients at the Calgary Counselling Centre are much more apprehensive.

"Some people are absolutely thrilled that all the restrictions are going to be lifted. But most people that I talk to and that we talk to at the centre actually have a lot of concerns. A lot of people feel it's too soon and I think their behaviour will match some of their concern," the CEO said.

"People have a different response, I think based on their own experience with COVID, their own degree of worry, some of the health issues that they may not disclose to other people, their age."

Babins-Wagner said some clients have voiced concerns about the more contagious Delta variant and whether an adequate proportion of the population has been vaccinated in order to ensure herd immunity. Others are worried about a return to work — "Do I have a job to go back to? … What's it going to be like?"

She those worries are natural and it's important everyone move at their own pace.

"I would not recommend that people move faster than they're prepared to do, because that stress, uncertainty, anxiety is only going to get worse."

Sheri Madigan, an associate psychology professor at the University of Calgary, said kids will likely face stressors with reopening, too.

"It's going to feel a little bit strange for kids, especially kids who haven't been in school or daycare, because it's going to look a lot different to go and socialize at a time when, maybe, they haven't been socializing for the last year-and-a-half if families have been following these restrictions," she said.

Madigan said it's likely different families will apply varied approaches to reopening, from whether to wear masks to how to approach gatherings.

WATCH | Why not everyone is ready to embrace post-pandemic life.

Why not everyone is ready to embrace post-pandemic life The National 2:19 Many Canadians can't wait to embrace post-pandemic life, but there are some who remain anxious and fearful about resuming old activities and social contacts. 2:19

She said it's important to give kids time to acclimatize and communicate with them about how social contexts may change.

"I think coming up with your family plan and explaining that every family may have a little bit of a different plan could be helpful for kids because it will give some predictability about what your family choices are … and that's gonna ease some of their anxiety," she said.

"Giving them the knowledge of how they can keep themselves safe is actually great for kids. So, sometimes we avoid conversations because we think, 'oh, I don't want to make them more anxious,' but that actually can sometimes increase their anxiety because they don't have the knowledge."

Uncertainty 'takes a toll'

Leger surveys published in May and June found 52 per cent of Canadians are anxious about returning to how things were before the pandemic, 44 per cent of Albertans reported feeling afraid of contracting COVID-19 — and eight per cent of Albertans fear the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

Babins-Wagner said research from other traumatic events, like natural disasters, shows it can take about three years for mental health recovery and for people to feel entirely comfortable with a return to normal.

"I think that this may happen earlier, but I think a lot of people are really on guard," she said.

She said while much of North America is seeing success with vaccine uptake and the resulting lower hospitalizations and spread, many parts of the world are "not there yet."

"We're going to continue to hear news and information from around the world about what's happening, about outbreaks that will impact people here even if conditions here are improved. I think it takes a toll because of the uncertainty."

She said it's important to remember this has been a long, difficult year, and it's important to respect that people will respond at a different pace.

"None of us really know the impact that this has had on the people in our circle, like truly know the impact that this has had on everybody. So I think this is a time we really have to respect the choices individuals are making and know that in time, things will change."

If you're struggling, Distress Centre Calgary's 24-Hour Crisis Line can be reached at 403-266-HELP (4357).

If you are thinking of suicide or know someone who is, help is available nationwide by calling the Canada Suicide Prevention Service toll-free at 1-833-456-4566, 24 hours a day, or texting 45645. (The text service is available from 4 p.m. to midnight Eastern time).

If you feel your mental health or the mental health of a loved one may trigger an immediate crisis, call 911.