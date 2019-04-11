Alberta Liberals pitch $750 to help displaced renters

Under an Alberta Liberal Party government, landlords would give $750 to each of their renters displaced by a building disaster.

Liberal Leader David Khan announced the platform point Wednesday in front of the now-shuttered Kensington Manor in Calgary.

The building's 125 residents were given 15 minutes to evacuate their homes in December 2017, when the apartments were deemed structurally unsafe. The residents then had to wait nearly two weeks to retrieve their belongings while funding emergency housing on their own dime.

"It was a traumatic experience for these 125 people. They were not responsible for this emergency but they paid the price," Khan told reporters. "They suffered financial hardship and we will not let this happen again."

Relocation expenses

Under the Liberals proposal, the Alberta Residential Tenancy Act would be amended to mandate that all landlords must pay $750 in relocation benefits to tenants displaced by a building disaster.

These funds would allow renters to help cover the expenses that come with moving unexpectedly, he said.

"We know that many Albertans live paycheck-to-paycheck," Khan said. "Coming up with another damaged deposit and another month's rent on 15-minutes notice is absolutely unacceptable."

The city gave the owner of Kensington Manor until Jan. 30 to either start remediation or demolition. The owner missed that deadline. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Renters issues

Khan is running for a seat in Calgary-Mountain View, where Kensington Manor is located. The Liberal leader is up against incumbent Kathleen Ganley with the NDP, and late addition UCP candidate Jeremy Wong.

Alberta Party's Angela Kokott, Alberta Independence's Monica Friesz and Green Party's Thana Boonlert are also running.

Khan accused the NDP of leaving the Kensington Manor tenants "out to dry." Khan said he worked with some of those former tenants to develop the party's plan.

Neither the NDP, UCP or Alberta Party have policies in their platforms geared toward renters.

"They are showing no leadership. They have no solutions for real Albertans," he said. "I am proud to say that my party has… true solutions for the problems that we all face."

Kensington Manor is slated for demolition. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Khan said this proposal would affect few landlords because he said most landlords are ethical and would want to provide safe housing and support for tenants.

"It's a rare case when something like this happens but it's a landlord that obviously didn't keep their properties up," Khan said. "And we as a society should not be should not be leaving those kinds of vulnerable people behind."

In the case of Kensington Manor, the city ordered the building be remediated or demolished. However, the landlord missed the deadline so now the city will do so and add the cost to the property title.