700-lb. grizzly, cougar spotted prowling Redwood Meadows townsite

Residents in Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows are drawing bears and cougars into residential areas by leaving garbage out and feeding wildlife, town officials say.

A 700-pound male grizzly is being tracked that has found its way into beehives and garbage in Bragg Creek, the Townsite of Redwood Meadows said in an emailed release.

And Alberta Parks confirmed a cougar killed a 130-lb. dog in the area last week.

Two deer carcasses on the river side of the berm in Redwood Meadows are also suspected to be the results of cougar attacks.

The townsite said Alberta Parks has suggested the cougar was drawn in by residents feeding deer in the community.

A black bear has also been seen in the area.

'Ongoing human error'

The townsite said it expects seeing predatory animals in the community will become the "new normal due to ongoing human error and negligence.

"Predators have become aware that our community is a food source," the release said.

The townsite said it's observed "poor decisions" that include:

Putting out garbage the night before collection.

Having feeding stations for deer.

Having salt licks for deer.

Not controlling dogs.

Starting immediately, no warnings will be given to people who violate bylaws, and fines will increase for repeat offenders, the townsite said.

More information on bylaws is available on the Redwood Meadows website.

Redwood Meadows is about 30 kilometres west of Calgary.