Red Deer woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 2-year-old

A Red Deer woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old on Sunday.

RCMP responded to a call around 9:30 a.m on Oct. 10 to assist EMS at a Red Deer home where a child had sustained critical injuries, the police service said Friday.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where the child died as a result of the injuries, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the home by Red Deer RCMP.

She was charged with first-degree murder on Monday by the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit, which had taken over the investigation.

The woman and child were known to each other, RCMP said, and the general public was not at risk.

No other suspects were involved in the incident.

Due to a publication ban, the identity of the adult female charged and the victim cannot be released. Police did not say if the woman was the child's mother.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided," RCMP said.