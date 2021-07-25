Horse put down after chuckwagon accident in Red Deer

A horse had to be put down after a crash during the final heat of the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships on Saturday evening in Red Deer, Alta.

Wagons at Westerner, the host of the chuckwagon races running July 23-25, released a statement calling the accident an "unfortunate event."

The statement said that one horse lost its stride mid-race, causing its wagon to stop suddenly and affecting the wagon behind as well.

"An onsite veterinarian immediately cared for the horses on the track and determined the extent of the injuries," said the statement. "Unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained, one of the horses was euthanized."

The injury was a "muscular-skeletal event."

All other animals involved in the accident were in good health following an assessment by the track veterinarian. Both chuckwagon drivers were uninjured.

"Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association and Westerner Park are committed to the safety of the drivers and their animals, ensuring the utmost animal welfare standards are adhered to," said the statement from Wagons at Westerner. "Every possible precaution is taken to ensure the animal's safety and wellbeing."