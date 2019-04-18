RCMP arrest 2nd suspect in connection to Red Deer homicide

A woman, who RCMP had previously warned the public not to approach, has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Red Deer, Alta.

In March, officers charged Quentin Lee Strawberry, 37, and Jennifer Lee Caswell, 37, both of Red Deer, with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm — RCMP warned the public not to approach them.

On Saturday Alberta RCMP said Caswell had been arrested earlier in the week. She was taken into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court at the end of the month.

Strawberry was arrested on April 17.

As previously reported, warrants had been issued for their arrest in relation to the death of Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant, 45.

On March 29 police said they were called to a home in the southeast area of Red Deer. Officers say they found Gallant at the home suffering from serious injuries, from which he later died.