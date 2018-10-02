Owner of stolen SUV helps police arrest suspect in Red Deer chase

The owner of a stolen SUV helped police arrest a suspect — also accused of having a loaded, sawed-off shotgun — in Red Deer, Alta., this week.

Police are thanking the man, who has not been named, for spotting his stolen 2003 Dodge Durango, calling 911 and then assisting in restraining a suspect who police say ran and struggled to avoid arrest.

On Monday morning, the man saw his stolen Durango while driving into downtown Red Deer. He watched as the driver parked the vehicle in an alley. He called Red Deer RCMP, which responded at about 8:45 a.m.

Police arrived, emergency lights flashing. Two men in the SUV fled by driving away, Red Deer RCMP said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Owner 'did the right thing'

A third man allegedly ran from the police officer. Corim Kyle Conway, 26, then allegedly struggled with the officer and resisted arrest, before yet another short foot chase.

The vehicle's owner had been watching from a safe distance but when the struggle continued, he stepped in to help restrain Conway, Mounties say.

"He did the right thing — he stayed back to let the police do their jobs, then offered assistance at a crucial point, taking direction from the police officer," Red Deer RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Karyn Kay wrote in the release.

"He played an important role in our getting to an outcome where no one was injured."

Shotgun, knife seized

When RCMP arrested Conway, they also seized a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, a knife, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a tool they say is used to break into vehicles.

The shotgun had its serial number removed, police say, and they believe it had been stolen.

Conway was due to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday on more than a dozen new charges related to theft, firearms and resisting arrest:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Three counts of failing to comply with conditions

Four counts of possessing firearms or weapons when prohibited.

Careless use of a firearm.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Four other firearms-related charges.

Possessing break-in instruments.

Conway had been wanted on nine outstanding warrants related to charges of motor vehicle theft and failing to comply with conditions.

Police continue to seek the men believed to be in the silver Dodge Durango when it sped away, as well as the vehicle itself. Police chose not to pursue the SUV due to public safety concerns, a spokesperson said, as downtown Red Deer during rush hour is very busy.