Man with gunshot wound shows up at Red Deer gas station

Police in Red Deer are investigating after a man came into a gas station on Sunday night suffering from a gunshot wound.

RCMP were called to the Fas Gas at 4023 50th St. just before 8 p.m. after the injured man came looking for help.

EMS crews treated the man at the scene and then took him to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

Police do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.