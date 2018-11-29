Red Deer man charged with sexual assault after multiple complaints

A 41-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following multiple complaints throughout Red Deer, Alta., in recent months.

Daniel Leonard of Red Deer was charged Thursday by the RCMP with two counts of sexual assault, three of an indecent act and several others related to prior court orders.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a complaint of sexual touching in downtown Red Deer, Insp. Dean LaGrange said.

"Our officers responded to the area obviously in an expedient fashion because we were aware of an individual that was causing issues downtown with similar types of calls," he said.

Within 10 minutes, officers found the suspect, who allegedly altered his appearance by changing some clothing. LaGrange said officers believe the alleged incident was random.

Anticipating more charges

Police say the call this week followed a string of similar complaints but officers are not sure they are all connected.

Leonard "certainly is now" a suspect in those cases, he said.

"We are anticipating more charges to be sworn to, once the investigation continues and other information is confirmed," LaGrange said.

Following a several complaints early this fall, RCMP released a composite sketch of a suspect to the public on Oct. 18 in hopes to soliciting more tips.

Request for tips

The next month, more incidents were reported, which police are still investigating. Some of the descriptions of suspects are similar and others don't have descriptions at all.

"All we knew is that this was a public safety risk and we needed to get it out there so people were aware," LaGrange said.

Police have not established whether Leonard is a suspect in those other complaints. They are asking that anyone who has tips to please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.

"Even if you think it's minor, report suspicious activity," LaGrange said. "If you have a gut feeling that something's not right, it's probably pretty accurate and we would like to know about it."

Leonard is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Dec. 5.