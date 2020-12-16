Videotaped sex assaults from 1990s prompt Red Deer RCMP to seek unidentified victims

RCMP in Red Deer are looking for several women who appear to have been the victim of sexual assaults captured on videos obtained by police that date back to the 1990s.

The Mounties said in a release on Wednesday that a Red Deer business owner has been identified as the suspect, but that the victims have not yet been identified.

"The Red Deer RCMP came into possession of several dated video recordings that show women involved in what appears to be non-consensual sexual encounters with a Red Deer man," the release said.

Investigators believe the women might have worked in the hospitality industry or visited bars or restaurants prior to the video recordings being made.

"It is likely that the females in these recordings may have been drugged or otherwise incapacitated by intoxicants," said Red Deer RCMP Sgt. Ian Ihme.

"We understand that this is an unusual request, but we have evidence of a possible crime and we are committed to taking all measures to investigate."

RCMP are asking anyone who was a victim of these attacks in the 1990s, or who has information about the video recordings, to call the Red Deer detachment at 403-343-5575.

Anyone with information about the assaults can also contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.

Victims can get counselling from the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC) and report the offence to a plain clothes, trauma-informed police officer when they are comfortable, with the support and presence of their counsellor, RCMP said.