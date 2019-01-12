Armed, barricaded man draws police response in Red Deer

RCMP say they are on scene where an armed man has barricaded himself in Red Deer, Alta., — and officers are warning people to stay away from the area.

Police are on scene on Galbraith Street where a man has barricaded himself, a media release said.

They are asking the public to stay away from the area until the situation changes.

"Police also ask individuals to refrain from taking pictures of the members and the area and posting them on social media," RCMP also said.

Officers expect to be in the area for several more hours. Police say they will not be releasing further details at this time.