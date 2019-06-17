Men beat cyclist and steal bike after collision, Red Deer RCMP say

Police in Red Deer are looking for two culprits after a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and then badly beaten by two men.

The victim was riding his bike in the 5000 block of 53rd Avenue at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a red or maroon SUV, possibly a GMC Jimmy, RCMP said in release.

After striking the 36-year-old with their vehicle and then beating him, the men took his bike and fled in reverse down 53rd Avenue and east on 52nd Street.

The victim was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The first culprit is in his late 20s, about five foot four inches with curly brown hair and glasses. The other man was 30 to 35 years old, six feet tall with a heavy-set build, thinning brown hair and a beard, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.