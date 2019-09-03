ATV driver sustains life-threatening injuries after slamming into Red Deer RCMP vehicle

The driver of an ATV suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a Red Deer RCMP vehicle early Tuesday.

The crash took place around 12:15 a.m. after RCMP tried to contain what was described as a car, motorcycle and ATV "driving carelessly and at high rates of speed through parking lots and city streets."

RCMP said they did not pursue any of the vehicles out of concern for public safety.

The driver of the ATV, travelling at a high rate of speed, according to a news release, slammed head-on into the police vehicle at the intersection of Taylor Drive and 67th Street (David Thompson Highway).

"The male driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries during the collision and was transported to hospital via EMS and then flown to Calgary via STARS," according to the RCMP.

The officer involved in the crash was treated for minor injuries and released.

No charges have been laid as police continue to investigate.