Alberta slaughterhouse will temporarily close after worker's death from growing COVID-19 outbreak

Darwin Doloque's friends describe him as an eternal optimist, one who couldn't say no to anyone who needed help.

On Jan. 28, the 35-year-old permanent resident who immigrated to Canada from the Philippines was found dead at his home in Red Deer, Alta. The cause of death was attributed to a case of COVID-19 linked to his work at the city's Olymel meat-processing plant.

Late Monday, in an abrupt change of position — hours after telling CBC News it planned to remain open — Olymel said it will temporarily shut down the plant, due to the rapidly growing COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

On Feb. 6, there were 168 cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, there were 326 cases, 192 of which were active.

CBC News spoke to six employees of Olymel for this story and has agreed to withhold their names as they fear they could lose their jobs if they are identified.

Workers had said they're afraid to go to the plant, fearing for their own health and the health of their families. Several described negative effects on their mental wellbeing, as the outbreak continues to spread.

The company said Monday that management now believes the plant can no longer continue normal operations in a safe and efficient manner.

Operations will cease over the next few days, Olymel said, and the company will continue to investigate how the outbreak grew so large.

Less than four hours earlier, company spokesperson Richard Vigneault had said neither AHS, the provincial government, nor the company, itself, had yet come to the conclusion that the Red Deer plant should temporarily close. The company's statement Monday evening did not state the reason for the change of heart.

The rapid increase in cases had drawn a warning from Alberta Health Services (AHS), which on Thursday sent a letter to the company cautioning that the outbreak "has become a concern for public health."

The Olymel pork-processing plant in Red Deer, Alta. A COVID-19 outbreak at the site has infected as many as 1 in 5 workers, Alberta Health Services says. (CBC)

In the letter, which was obtained by CBC News, AHS said around one in five workers is believed to be infected and spreading the virus.

The plant has a workforce of close to 1,850.

The infections are of particular concern, as around 60 per cent of the staff hold at least one other job outside the slaughterhouse.

A spokesperson for Alberta's labour minister said Sunday that occupational health and safety officials have inspected the facility 14 times, remotely and in-person, since the outbreak began in mid-November, deeming the plant safe to remain open. The ministry continues to work with the company with respect to the situation.

Struggling to breathe

One worker, who is currently fighting COVID-19, struggled to gather the breath to share his story between bouts of coughing.

"We workers, we feel insecure. We feel unsafe inside the plant," he said over the weekend, before Monday's announcement. "We are hoping that they will close temporarily."

"We don't know what to do.… We are hoping the government will help us regarding this."

His illness started with a headache. Before he realized he was symptomatic, he had spread the infection to his entire family.

With everyone sick, he worries how they will make rent.

"I am afraid because my family got contaminated too," he said. "We are all positive and now we don't have work. We have a big problem."

That worker was not alone in hoping the plant would temporarily shut down.

The union said more than 90 per cent of approximately 600 workers it surveyed through a text-message poll said they want the plant to close temporarily, and that 80 per cent of respondents report feeling unsafe at work.

A production line at a Quebec-based Olymel facility is shown in this file photo from October 2020. Workers at the Red Deer Olymel facility interviewed by CBC News said they're afraid to go back to work, fearing for their health and the health of their families. (Radio-Canada)

Tom Hesse, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 401, said Sunday the union has come to the conclusion that the plant is now a dangerous workplace. He said the union has been in contact with the provincial government and the company, but both have been largely unresponsive.

"We've been very disappointed that, even at this stage, we haven't seen big corporations and the government of Alberta be responsive to what's become the terror of Albertans," Hesse said.

The union had called for a temporary shutdown of the facility on Feb. 5.

Hesse said the union is involved in strategy meetings this week and is considering a "variety of further actions."

Vigneault said earlier on Monday that Olymel has fully co-operated with AHS "to support various actions on our site to control the outbreak."

Those actions include COVID-19 testing, regular information updates provided to employees, and maintaining a list of employees' close contacts, he said.

These are in addition to a variety of other measures "already in place since the beginning of the pandemic," Vigneault said.

Concerns over swab testing

Other workers said they felt the procedures surrounding testing was insufficient given the numbers of their co-workers who, one by one, tested positive for the virus.

One worker said a company nurse came and took the temperatures of all those who worked in the section of the slaughterhouse where she works, and where Doloque also worked. The worker said the nurse proceeded to give them papers to get COVID-19 tests.

"I asked her, I said, if we're going to get tested, and we hadn't received the results yet, are we still coming to work while waiting for the results?" the worker said.

"And she said: 'Yes, because you guys need money.'"

In his email, the Olymel spokesperson said the company had no information on this specific case, but would investigate it.

When Doloque died, the worker said people "started to get paranoid."

A sign outside the Olymel pork plant in Red Deer, Alta., thanks the company's essential employees. The union says it has surveyed employees, and the majority are scared to report to work due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak. (CBC)

Another worker also raised concerns about swab tests.

"They send the people back inside without the result, and they get the result and they end up tested positive. So it's already inside," the worker said, who has also tested positive for COVID-19.

"After that man passed away, there were a lot of people who were a close contact, and then of course they went to work and they didn't get tested," the employee said. "The next thing you know, they tested positive. It's all over the place."

Vigneault said Olymel's policy dictates that those employees showing or declaring symptoms will not be allowed to work, and will be refused access and sent home.

Close contacts who choose not to be tested must complete the 14-day isolation as a minimum, he said.

"We are aware of the person removed in January and we are confident it was thoroughly investigated and that all close contacts in the workplace were identified and removed to complete their isolation," Vigneault said in the email.

'We feel unsafe'

One worker said he fears he'll bring the virus home to his daughter, who is immunocompromised.

"We feel unsafe in our workplace," he said.

He said while Olymel has provided workers with face shields and encourages handwashing, there are areas of the workplace where those measures didn't feel like enough.

"Our cafeteria is very congested," he said.

"When we get a break we take off our mask, right? So that we can eat."

Another worker described barriers in the lunchroom as being one metre by one metre — something the workers say doesn't feel sufficient to stop an airborne virus, with employees dining at the same tables.

One said some co-workers held a potluck in a trailer outside the workplace in December. She said the company has now removed the trailer — a move she's glad for, but she's still worried about areas like the lunchroom, where workers continue to congregate.

Workers also expressed discontent with a recent email sent to staff.

In the email, employees were warned that not only could they face $1,200 fines for violating public health orders, they could expect discipline up to and including termination should they not comply with company's COVID-19 policies.

"That's a bit confusing, or nonsense, to us workers," said one employee. "Because especially during our break time, or washroom break, the people are just all around. Because it's a small space, so people will get actually contacted, at least skin to skin."

Vigneault said the company's surveillance in terms of sanitary measures in place at the plant may relect "the quality of information and honesty the employee provides."

"We have strong controls to know where a worker was during the work shift (manning sheets, electronic swipes, and department supervision) but our weakness is how an employee behaved in private," Vigneault said. "So we rely on the employee's honesty to help us."

AHS said its inspectors are in daily contact with the company and have visited the site on multiple occasions since the start of the outbreak to identify areas for improvement, should those arise.

The company remains compliant with public health orders, AHS said.

"Many measures were previously undertaken early on in the pandemic, and the site continues to take proactive steps to enhance their practices and mitigation measures," AHS said.

It said health workers provided a second round of on-site testing for COVID-19 between Feb. 3 and 5, and are working to establish daily on-site testing.

AHS has also connected with the city's primary care network to provide supports to workers, like connecting them with family doctors.

Other meat plants battle outbreaks

Meat plants have been home to many of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

There are currently eight outbreaks at meat processing or packing facilities in Alberta, including one at Cargill in High River, which was previously the site of the largest outbreak in the country.

During that outbreak, at least 950 workers tested positive — infecting hundreds of family members and others in the community. A class-action lawsuit and police investigation are underway.

Workers at Cargill told CBC News at the time they were instructed to return to work after testing positive for COVID-19 and while symptomatic.

Workers at both plants describe similar environments — a majorit- immigrant populatio working a fast-paced, high-stress job in close quarters and feeling like they have little recourse.

"I find that we are here again a giant failure of public policy," said Sheila Block, with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

"We've learned a lot about this disease over the last 11 months and it seems like the lessons that we've learned aren't applied equally … those people who have more access to power and privilege seem to get better protections than those who do not."

Block said the prevalence of outbreaks in low-wage, marginalized communities shows a need to look at instituting further supports both in and outside of the workplace — ensuring people have safe ways to travel to and from work, widespread access to workplace testing and income supports that allow them to stay home if sick.

In this 2006 file photo, hog carcasses are moved through a series of flame units to burn off hair as they are processed at a Triumph Foods plant in the United States. (The Associated Press)

In the letter sent by AHS to the company, it largely focuses on staff responsibility — reminding workers to self-isolate, notify all employers of a positive test, or risk a $1,200 fine.

The letter makes two requests of management: that employees be required to be tested if they have previously not been swabbed, or tested negative, and that management monitor breaks to ensure employees keep distance from one another.

Block said, in her view, it's immoral to lay blame at the feet of individual employees. She also noted it's the government's responsibility to set and enforce baseline rules to keep workers safe.

"These are the workers that allow those of us, who have the privilege to do so, to continue to work from home and be safe," she said. "And we absolutely have to have government step up and value these workers' lives as much as they value the lives of people who can afford to protect themselves."

"If it's a choice of feeding your kids or potentially getting sick … you need to feed your kids," she added.

Olymel is currently hiring, and the union had said that prior to Monday's late-day announcement, the plant had been ramping up production.