Charges laid in 2017 Red Deer homicide

A Red Deer man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man in the central Alberta city in March 2017.

Police were called to an apartment in Red Deer in the early morning hours of March 29, 2017, where they found Mathiang Chol, 26, suffering severe injuries.

He was flown to hospital in Calgary and placed on life support but died the next day. An autopsy determined his death was a homicide.

Police continued the investigation and on Monday, Gabriel Juma We Agotic, 34, of Red Deer, was arrested in Calgary.

Agotic is charged with one count of manslaughter.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 19.