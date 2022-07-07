Cyclist, 45, killed in hit-and-run south of Red Deer, police say

Police are searching for the driver of dark-coloured sedan with front-end damage who struck and killed a cyclist just south of Red Deer on Wednesday.

The hit and run happened near the junction of McKenzie Road and 40th Avenue, east of Gasoline Alley, at about 6:45 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP said in a release.

The driver collided with a 45-year-old woman who was riding a bicycle. She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver fled, RCMP said.

The person was driving a dark-coloured sedan, possibly an older model BMW.

It had "cheap looking" after-market rims and a badly done paint job in dark grey or matte black.

The car is likely to have sustained significant front end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information about who may have been driving this vehicle is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or to contact Crime Stoppers.