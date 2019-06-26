Drugs, guns, cash seized in Red Deer organized crime sting

Police in Red Deer arrested three men after raids turned up more than $110,000 worth of drugs as well as guns and a stolen vehicle last week, according to a release by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

ALERT's Red Deer organized crime team executed three search warrants on June 21 at residences in Red Deer and one at an acreage in Red Deer County, with the assistance of Red Deer RCMP.

Officers seized $2,845 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime, and more than $110,000 worth of drugs, including:

1,145 tablets of various illicit prescription drugs, including oxycodone, morphine and clonazepam.

161 grams of fentanyl powder.

128 grams of methamphetamine.

35 grams of cocaine.

194 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

51 grams of cannabis resin.

12 cannabis plants.

900 grams of dried cannabis.

346 grams of a cocaine buffing agent.

Two rifles, a handgun and a stolen vehicle were also found during the searches.

One of the rifles had its serial number filed off, and the handgun was confirmed as stolen.

Ryan Guy, 43, James Holley, 45, and Michael Rewega, 38, face multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property and firearms offences.

ALERT was set up by the Alberta government as a compilation of the province's major law enforcement organizations to tackle serious and organized crime.